Trump says coronavirus could hurt economy

"[Coronavirus] certainly might have an impact. At the same time, I have to say people are now staying in the United States spending their money in the U.S., and I like that," President Trump said in his first town hall of the 2020 election season.

"We have plans for every single possibility and I think that's what we have to do. We hope it doesn't last too long."

"I still believe we can get through this year without a recession," added Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan, in an interview on Bloomberg Television.