Analyst estimates suggest employers added 175K new jobs to the economy last month, a step down from the 225K created in January but a number that would match the average monthly jobs growth in 2019.

The headline unemployment rate will likely remain at a low of 3.5%, while hourly wages are expected to rise by 0.3% from the previous month.

Impacts of the coronavirus will not fully be captured in the figures, as the disease spread in the U.S. beginning in late February.