Oil tumbles 4% on OPEC standoff, market selloff

A Russian high-level source told Reuters on Friday that the country would not back an OPEC call for extra reductions in oil output, saying, the "position won't change."

OPEC ministers told Moscow on Thursday that if it doesn't join them in slashing crude output by another 1.5M barrels a day, then the cartel could abandon its reductions altogether.

It's a high-stakes move in a market already slammed by the coronavirus and triggered Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) to delay announcing its monthly crude pricing.

Crude futures -4.6% to $43.78/bbl.

