OneSmart enters into purchase agreement with Yimi Online Tutoring

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) to acquire certain technologies and business of Yimi Education Technology Inc., its affiliated companies and VIE to enhance the quality and customer experience on OneSmart Online.

Mr. Steve Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OneSmart, commented, "Working closely with Yimi highlights the importance of technology and premium online services as we continue to take share in the industry. The acquisition of Yimi's cutting-edge technologies and products add a key component to our premium online services and will help further improve the customer experience and the quality of our online services. We believe that demand in the one-on-one online education sector will continue to accelerate, and this acquisition helps lay a solid foundation for our own OMO business roll-out."