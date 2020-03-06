Rexford Industrial acquires ten-building industrial portfolio for $203.2M

Rexford Industrial Realty acquired a ten-building industrial property portfolio for $203.2M, including assumed debt.

The acquisition was completed through a combination of cash and an UPREIT transaction, whereby the seller contributed a portion of the portfolio value to the Company's operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. in exchange for a blend of operating partnership units and newly issued convertible preferred operating partnership units. The newly issued Series 2 CPOP Units are non-callable by the Company for five years and feature a $45.00 liquidation preference, 4.0% dividend and 0.7722% conversion premium.

REXR closed +0.08% at $49.99

Source: Press Release