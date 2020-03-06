AstraZeneca's Imfinzi doublet therapy flunks late-stage bladder cancer study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, DANUBE, evaluating the combination of AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) and anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody tremelimumab for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable metastatic bladder cancer failed to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) versus chemo in patients with high PD-L1-expressing cancer or regardless of their PD-L1 expression.

No new safety signals were observed.

Imfinzi is approved in 15 countries for the second-line treatment of bladder cancer.

The company has three other bladder cancer Phase 3 studies in process: POTOMAC (Imfinzi + BCG), NIAGARA (Imfinzi + chemo in neoadjuvant setting) and NILE (IMFINZI + chemo vs. Imfinzi + tremelimumab + chemo vs. chemo).