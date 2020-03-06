Cincinnati Bell calls Macquarie offer superior to Brookfield's

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) determines that Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets' proposal to acquire CBB for $15.50 per share in cash constitutes a superior proposal vs. Brookfield Infrastructure's (NYSE:BIP) previously announced merger agreement.

CBB intends to terminate the Brookfield agreement and enter into a definitive agreement with Maquarie.

Brookfield has the right until 11:59 PM on March 12 to negotiate revisions to the existing merger agreement so that the Macquarie proposal would no longer be considered superior.

