Activists storm the gate at Big Lots

Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors nominate nine candidates for election to the Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) board and send a biting letter calling for changes.

The activist firms wants Big Lots to use proceeds from monetizing real estate to undertake a sizable share buyback program.

Macellum and Acora see a path through further improvement in operating performance for Big Lots to boost EPS materially higher than $6.

"The Investor Group believes a refreshed Board can bring fresh perspectives and talent to explore strategies that can maximize and return shareholder value."

Macellum and Acora collectively hold a stake of 11% in Big Lots.

BIG +1.75% premarket to $16.9

Source: Press Release