Apple target cut on coronavirus uncertainty

Deutsche Bank cuts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $305 to $295, citing the "considerable uncertainty" surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The firm lowers its March quarter estimate due to Foxconn's "incremental production-related disclosures" this week.

Deutsche notes that the valuation has become more attractive since the virus-related selloff, but the stock is still trading at a premium to the S&P 500 and tailwinds like AirPods demand and Services don't justify the difference.

Deutsche maintains a Hold rating on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.