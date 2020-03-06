Goldman likes GW Pharma in premarket analyst action

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) initiated with Buy rating and $69 (55% upside) price target at Citigroup.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) initiated with Buy rating and $40 (36% upside) price target at Citi.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) initiated with Buy rating and $192 (94% upside) at Citi. Shares down 1% premarket.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) initiated with Buy rating and $124 (31% upside) price target at Citi.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) initiated with Outperform rating and $10 (83% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) initiated with Buy rating and $24 (48% upside) price target at Citi.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) initiated with Buy rating and $71 (40% upside) price target at Citi.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) initiated with Neutral rating and $27 (2% upside) price target at Citi.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) upgraded to Buy with a $5 (67% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $6 (2% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Downgraded to Neutral with a $7 price target at Goldman Sachs.