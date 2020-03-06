Wedbush confident on Express into earnings

Wedbush is positive on Express (NYSE:EXPR) into the upcoming earnings report as its Q1 data on the retailer shows a turnaround is gaining traction.

"Our Promo Tracker show incremental promotional activities during Holiday season, resuming strength in January and February, including the use of significantly less BOGO deals and flash sales. Critical for investors will be commentary on the success of the ability to clear through inventory and pull levers appropriately as articulated on the company's recent investor day in January," updates analyst Jen Redding.

Express is due to report earnings on March 11.

Shares of Express are down 39% YTD.