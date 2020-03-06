Madison Square Garden files for entertainment spin-off

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) progresses with the spin-off of its entertainment businesses from its sports businesses by filing its form 10 registration statement with the SEC for the new entertainment company to be called Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Andrew Lustgarten, currently MSG's president, is expected to be president and CEO of the pure-play sports company, which is expected to be re-named Madison Square Garden Sports.

This transaction remains subject to various conditions, including final league and MSG board approval.

After the spin-off, MSG executive chairman and CEO James Dolan is expected to serve in those same roles at the entertainment company.

In addition to serving as president and CEO of the sports company, Lustgarten is expected to serve as president of the entertainment company.

