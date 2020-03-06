LifeSci Acquisition prices $60M initial public offering

LifeSci Acquisition (LSACU) has priced its initial public offering of 6M units at $10.00 per unit which will begin trading today on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one-half of one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share.

Chardan has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 900K units to cover over-allotments.

Closing date is March 10, 2020.