Altisource Portfolio Solutions up 7.7% despite Q4 earning miss.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) reports Q4 adj. EPS of $0.26 misses consensus by 7 cents due to lower income, partially offset by lower interest expense. Q4 GAAP EPS of $(19.66)/share.

Service revenue of $132.6M, down 37% Y/Y due to sale of the Financial Services business and lower revenues from Ocwen, NRZ and RESI.

Adj. operating income of $11.3M (-53% Y/Y) due to revenue decline, partially offset by the benefits of restructuring activities.

Mr. Shepro commented: "We are gaining market share and winning business with some of the largest financial institutions in the country and anticipate growing business from other customers by 25% to 35% in 2020 despite historically low delinquency rates. We believe we are in a very strong position to benefit from growing loan originations and a softening economy.”

Press Release