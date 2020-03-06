Barrick raises commodity inventory due to coronavirus

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) says supplies to its mines have not been affected by the coronavirus, and placed and forecast orders remain unchanged, but it will increase its inventory of key commodities to above their normal level.

CEO Mark Bristow says the company is drawing on its experience from during the Ebola 2014 outbreak, as its operations are located near areas in Africa that were affected by the deadly pandemic.

Bristow says Barrick has increased its emergency medical procedures and facilities in place and is screening employees, contractors and visitors at each site, and has not yet deemed it necessary to restrict travel.