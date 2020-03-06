Briggs & Stratton +5% after unveiling new strategy

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) announces details of its planned strategic repositioning.

The company says its actions include a sharp focus on the company's global expertise in power application, a simpler organization through strategic divestitures and a streamlined overall business to drive improved capital returns.

The repositioning includes planned divestitures of the majority of the businesses within the Products Segment. Priority is being placed on divesting the turf products business headquartered in the U.S. and the pressure washer and portable generator product lines.

The actions are seen significantly de-leveraging the company to improve financial flexibility. By the end of FY20, the company expects to secure up to $200M in debt financing as part of a package which will be used in part to retire the $195M of outstanding senior notes, due December 2020. In addition, proceeds from the divestitures are expected to exceed the outstanding senior notes and result in significantly lower leverage by the end of FY21.

BGG +5.37% premarket to $3.14.

Source: Press Release