Colony Capital calls Blackwells' gripes 'personal attacks'

Colony Capital calls Blackwells Capital's renewed calls for change at Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), including the removal of Chairman and CEO Tom Barrack, as "yet another effort to hide its lack of coherent strategy behind personal attacks against Colony's board and management team."

Colony points out that Blackwells agreed to three new directors a year ago and the full board unanimously approved the company's CEO succession plan and its pivot to digital infrastructure.

The board and management "are confident in its ongoing strategic pivot, and will continue to advance that strategy to drive long-term value for all shareholders," Colony said in a statement.

The company points out that Colony insiders own ~9.5% of the company's outstanding shares, and Blackwells owns less than 1.9% and already has disproportionate representation on the board.