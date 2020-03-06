Neuronetics up 54% premarket on accelerated review status for NeuroStar

Thinly traded nano cap Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is up 54% premarket on light volume in reaction to Breakthrough Device Designation in the U.S. for NeuroStar for the treatment of bipolar depression.

The designation, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status for a drug, provides for more intensive guidance on development by the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel, the assignment of a case manager and priority review of the marketing application.

NeuroStar is a non-invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation device that creates a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents that stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. It was first cleared in the U.S. in 2008 for the treatment of adults with major depressive disorder who have not responded adequately to at least one antidepressant medicine.