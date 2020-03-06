Analysts positive on AMD's 'compelling' strategy

At yesterday's annual analyst event, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) said it didn't expect much of a coronavirus-related impact. The company reiterated its Q1 outlook of $1.8B, plus or minus $50M, but expects sales to come in at the low end of that range.

AMD is targeting a five-year CAGR of 20%, driven by data center demand.

The company outlined its product roadmap, including the Zen 3-based 7nm EPYC Milan chips, which will go to market in H2 against Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) 10nm Ice Lake server chips.

Jefferies (Buy) raises its AMD target from $58 to $60 after the event, saying the company "presented a compelling strategy and roadmap" that will continue to position it ahead of Intel in microprocessing and gain parallel processing share.

Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight, $42 target) wasn't surprised by most of AMD's announcements and saw the "intriguing" data center products as priced into the stock.

Citi (Sell) thinks AMD's targets are "too aggressive" given the firm's expectations of a price war with Intel as soon as INTC's shortages resolve in H1.