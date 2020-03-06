KeyBanc defends theme park stocks

KeyBanc Capital Markets is out with a strong defense of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) after their recent share price plunge on coronavirus anxiety.

"The stocks are essentially pricing in minimal visitation between now and Memorial Day,” and as much as low-double-digit declines in attendance for the entire year," notes analyst Brett Andress.

Andress thinks virus fears may fade during the peak park season for Overweight-rated FUN and SEAS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is also rated at Overweight, although the ongoing turnaround adds some complexity to the story.