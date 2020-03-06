Vermilion Energy blames coronavirus for cutting dividend in half

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) -13.2% pre-market after missing Q4 earnings expectations and slashing its monthly dividend in half to to C$0.115/share from C$0.23.

The company says it cut the dividend in response to "weakness in commodity prices and reduced global economic prospects following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus."

Q4 fund flows from operations totaled $216M, in line with the previous quarter despite a significant inventory build in Australia, while full-year FFO hit a record $908M, up 8% Y/Y.

Q4 production rose 1% Q/Q to 97,875 boe/day, and full-year output increased 15% to a record 100,357 boe/day, reflecting a full-year contribution from assets acquired in 2018 and organic growth from the Netherlands, Australia and the U.S.

Proved plus probable reserves rose 3% from year-end 2018 to 501.2K boe, as Vermilion replaced 120% of 2019 production through development activities and 136% including acquisitions.

For FY 2020, Vermilion reaffirms production guidance of 100K-103K boe/day and C$450M capex.