Yes Bank taken over by India's central bank

India's central bank says it will be in charge of Yes Bank (OTC:YYBKY) for 30 days due to "serious deterioration" in the private lender's financial position.

Yes Bank shares plunged 56% in Bombay trading, and the S&P BSE Sensex Index dropped 2.3% .

During that period withdrawals will be limited to 50,000 rupees ($680) and Yes Bank's lending and investment activities will be curbed.

It's unclear how clients and counterparties will handle those restrictions. Bloomberg reports that a Walmart (NYSE:WMT)-backed Indian payments service that relies on Yes Bank to process more than 175M users went down late Thursday.

During that time, the Reserve Bank of India may "frame a scheme of reconstruction of amalgamation" of the company if it's considered "necessary in public interest or in the interest of the depositors or to secure the management of the banking company."

