Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of March 8 - 14 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (3/8): Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, Boston (4 days). CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY): Preclinical on PRO 140 supporting preexposure prophylaxis.

TUESDAY (3/10): FDA action date for Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma patients who have previously received Bayer's Nexavar (sorafenib).

WEDNESDAY (3/11): European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society Annual Conference, Barcelona (3 days).

THURSDAY (3/12): Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Investor Day, NYC.

FRIDAY (3/13): American Academy of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Annual Meeting, Philadelphia (4 days).

SATURDAY (3/14): FDA action for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Ebola vaccine.