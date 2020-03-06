ON Semi lowers Q1 outlook; shares -3.8%

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) lowers its Q1 revenue estimate from $1.355-1.405B to $1.275-1.325B due to the coronavirus.

Management says orders have picked up since the weeks following the Lunar New Year holiday, and its Chinese factories have returned to normal operations.

ON also announces restructuring plans for Q1 that are expected to result in annual cost savings of $90M, mostly in operating expenses. The savings are in addition to the $25M in savings outlined during the last earnings call.