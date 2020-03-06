William Blair sees Chipotle running higher again

William Blair hikes Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform on its view the chain is still seeing strong traffic amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The firm also points to the more "palatable" valuation following the sharp drop in share price over the last four weeks and predicts that Chipotle will display restaurant-level margin in Q1 that is the highest in five years.
Shares of CMG are down 2.26% premarket to $711.13 vs. the 52-week trading range of $604.64 to $940.28.
