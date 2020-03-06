Exxon's investments 'robust, even below $40/bbl,' CEO says

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) investments in Guyana and the Permian Basin "are all robust even below $40/bbl," CEO Darren Woods tells CNBC.

"It's easy to get caught up in the short term, [but] we've seen these price swings before, we've been in this territory before, and that's why when we're making investments, we make sure they're robust to those down cycles," Woods says.

"Oil tends to move over time between $50 and $70," the CEO notes. "It will drop down for periods but it doesn't last very long down there."