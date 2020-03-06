Job growth powers up in February

February nonfarm payrolls: +273K vs. +177K consensus and +273K previous (revised from +225K).

Unemployment rate: 3.5% vs. 3.6% consensus and 3.6% prior.

Average hourly earnings increased by 3.0% over the past 12 months; average workweek rose by 0.1 hour to 34.4 hours.

Change in total nonfarm payroll employment was revised up by 37K to 184K in December and by 49K to 273K in January.

Notable gains were in health care (+32K), and social assistance (+25K) increased the most; food services and drinking places added 53K last month and government employment increased by 45K, led by a gain in state government education (+16K).

Of course, it's too soon to gauge any effect from the coronavirus; that may start to show up in March's numbers.