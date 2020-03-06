TransEnterix down 55% premarket after pricing equity offering

Nano cap TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC) slumps 55% premarket on robust volume after pricing its public offering of units.

Specifically, the offering consists of ~14.1M common shares, ~7.9M preferred shares, one-year series A warrants to purchase up to ~22.1M common shares at $0.68 and five-year series B warrants to purchase up to ~22.1M common shares at $0.68 at price at $0.68 per unit.

Gross proceeds should be ~$15.0M.

The underwriter's over-allotment is an additional ~3.3M common shares and/or warrants to purchase up to ~6.6M common shares.

Closing date is March 10.