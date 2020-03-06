JinkoSolar sees Q4 revenues above guidance

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) raises estimates for Q4 revenues to $1.35B-$1.38B from previous guidance of $1.17B-$1.23B and above analyst consensus estimate of $1.22B.

JinkoSolar also sees Q4 total solar module shipments of 4.5-4.6 GW, exceeding its previous guidance of 4.2-4.4 GW, with a slight dip in gross margin to 18%-20% from 18.5%-20.5% previously.

For the full year, the company sees solar module shipments of 14.3-14.4 GW, above its prior outlook of 14-14.2 GW.

JinkoSolar also reiterates its outlook for FY 2020, with total solar module shipments expected at 18-20 GW.