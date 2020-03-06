Starbucks begins to bounce back in China

Cowen forecasts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will see an improvement in same-store sales in China to -33% Y/Y in March from the -78% recorded in February (which was highly anticipated).

The path ahead for Starbucks in China is expected to get better with 95% of store due to open at the end of FQ2, although challenges remain.

"Encouragingly, stores have gradually reopened, with less than 10% of stores currently closed, and anticipation for only 5% of stores to be temporarily closed at the end of 2Q. Starbucks noted the majority of locations are operating on reduced hours and with elevated safety protocols inside of stores, that has led to a concentrated amount of sales placed digitally. Indeed, in the last week of February, 80% of sales were derived digitally, including 50% through mobile order and 30% for delivery, to limit customers' time spent in stores," notes Andrew Charles.

Charles and team now see 2020 EPS from Market Perform-rated Starbucks of $2.90 vs. $3.05 prior and $2.91 consensus.