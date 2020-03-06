Nomura see a dichotomy in the cruise line sector

Nomura Instinet says all things aren't equal in the beat-up cruise line sector.

"RCL and NCLH have taken more active steps to protect their guests, while CCL has been slower to react. For example, RCL and NCLH have pulled all ships out of Asia. CCL maintains that its health and safety protocols are in line with CDC and WHO. However, when the industry is threatened with such an infectious disease, customers should expect precautions in excess of the industry standard, which we believe NCLH and RCL are implementing," reports analyst Harry Curtis in an important distinction.

Curtis notes that CCL was quick to blame the Japanese government for procedural failures around the Diamond Princess quarantine. While Curtis thinks CCL may be partially accurate with that contention, he also states that CCL could have taken more aggressive steps to protect the welfare of its guests. Looking ahead, he has ongoing concerns industry leader CCL will not be as forward-thinking as it should be.

Carnival is rated Neutral by Nomura, while NCLH and RCL are still tagged at Buy.

Premarket action: Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -2.30% , Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) -5.14% , Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -4.65% .

YTD scorecard: CCL -45%, RCL -51%, NCLH -50%.