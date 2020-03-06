Prudential offers $1.5B of bonds, with $500M of them green

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) plans to issue a green bond with principal amount of $500M, representing the first issuance of its kind by a major U.S. life insurer.

The green bond was offered alongside an additional $1B of Prudential debt on March 5.

Proceeds from the green bond will be allocated to existing or future investments that provide environmental benefits including reduced greenhouse gas emissions and improved resource efficiency, subject to completing the issuance as planned.

The insurer has established a council responsible for reviewing and validating eligible projects as well as relevant reporting to investors.

Net proceeds from the $1B of Prudential debt issued alongside the green bond are intended for general corporate purposes, which may include refinancing portions of the company’s debt maturing through 2021.