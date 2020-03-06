Seelos up 6% premarket on new SLS-007 patent

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) perks up 6% premarket on modestly higher volume in reaction to its receipt of a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for a composition of matter patent covering Parkinson's disease (PD) candidate SLS-007.

The company says SLS-007 is a family of rationally designed peptidic inhibitors that target the NACore (non-amyloid component core) of α-synuclein to inhibit protein aggregation in patients with PD. The overexpression of α-synuclein leads to the formation of α-synuclein aggregates which comprise Lewy bodies and neurites which are the hallmarks of the pathogenesis of PD. Recent in-vitro and cell culture research have shown that SLS-007 has the potential to stop the propagation and seeding of α-synuclein aggregates.