American Outdoor Brands -27% as coronavirus impact weighs

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) revealed that it's seeing an impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

"A vast majority of our products in the OP&A segment are sourced from China, all reliant upon components coming from China. As a result, we expect our business to be negatively impacted in Q4 possibly longer and we have modified our outlook accordingly," noted Co-CEO Brian Murphy on yesterday conference call (transcript).

Shares of AOBC have continued to fall in the premarket session and are now off 26.56% from yesterday's close to erase most of what was a vibrant five-month rally.

