Analysts see 'some risk' in Western Digital's new CEO

Wedbush sees "some risk" in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) appointing David Goeckeler as the new CEO.

The firm notes that the choice "marks the first time in our memory (since 2000) that someone without prior drive industry experience has been brought in to lead an HDD manufacturer."

Wedbush says improving NAND pricing will give Goeckeler time to "find his feet."

Benchmark notes that Goeckeler has "little background in components," but he is "widely recognized for his leadership and operational excellence."