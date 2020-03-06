Credit Suisse turns cautious on Kroger after earnings pop

Credit Suisse runs to the comfort of the sidelines on Kroger (NYSE:KR) after taking in the 8% post-earnings rally yesterday.

"Whereas we believe much of KR’s share strength in recent months is related to a renewed expectation for consistency in results going forward, momentum buying around the Berkshire Hathaway stake and assumed coronavirus stockup exposure likely played a role," updates the firm.

CS moves to a Neutral rating from Outperform, saying it sees FY20 EPS of $2.36 for Kroger (in line with consensus) and FY21 EPS of $2.58. "Our $33 target price and Neutral rating assume that KR stock can trade at 12.5-13x our NTM EPS estimate and ~6.5-7x our NTM EBITDA estimate in 12 months and at a high-single-digit yield on NTM FCF," updates the firm.

The average sell-side PT on Kroger is $32.52.