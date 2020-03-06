Wells Fargo steps to sidelines on RayJay, turns negative on brokers

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is cut to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris, saying it's hard to justify an Overweight rating given the Fed's rate cuts and negative EPS revisions.

The action is part of Wells Fargo's shift to negative from neutral on brokers due to the much lower interest rate environment; now models a 100 basis point reduction in the Fed funds rate vs. 25 bps previously.

Decreases 2021 EPS estimates by an average of 12%, with most significant cuts at e-brokers.

"Even though we think investors should steer clear of financials that are dependent on spread-based revenue, we are not recommending a blanket Underweight on the group", partly because the stocks have declined so much already.

Has Equal Weight ratings on brokerages that Harris covers, except for Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), which has a Underweight rating.

Harris currently prefers exchanges and alternative asset managers in this rates environment.

Harris's rating on RJF agrees with the Quant rating of Neutral and goes against the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 4 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).

