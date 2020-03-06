US Foods makes big play in cash and carry

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) strikes a deal to acquire Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $970M.

Smart Foodservice operates 70 small-format cash and carry stores across California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Montana that serve small and mid-sized restaurants and other food business customers with a broad assortment of products. The business generated 2019 revenue of ~$1.1B and ~$85M in adjusted EBITDA.

"As we continue to expand our multi-channel strategy, we know customers, particularly independent restaurants, increasingly use cash and carry as a convenient, cost-effective purchasing option," said US Foods CEO Pietro Satriano. He expects Smart Foodservice will complement the CHEF’STORE cash and carry model and provide a platform to significantly accelerate the company's presence in the growing channel.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to USFD's EPS in the first year post close, growing to be mid-single digit accretive as synergies are realized.

US Foods will finance the acquisition primarily with $700M in fully committed financing and will fund the balance of the purchase price through its existing liquidity resources.

Source: Press Release