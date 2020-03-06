Gundlach: It's "almost a certainty" gold will go to all-time highs

In a wide-ranging interview on CNBC's Halftime Report, Doubleline's Jeff Gundlach spoke about coronavirus and its impact on the markets.

"I don't really think calling the direction of interest rates is all that meaningful right now. I mean you don't make any money regardless. I think you're just better off staying in cash than in owning a ten-year Treasury because the profit potential even if you're absolutely right and you do get lower ten-year rates, you just don't make any money."

The Fed slashing rates is clearly going to be dollar negative. Gold is already at a record high in terms of the euro and many other currencies. "And I feel like it's almost a certainty that gold is going to go to an all-time high vs. the dollar."

Claims for unemployment have been very low, and are the one thing that makes the economy seem like it has been holding up. "But if this situation with travel and leisure and non-social activity continues, you just wonder if you can keep initial claims down near 200,000 per week... But if they go above their five-year moving average you can just put a fork in the economy. It's almost definitional. So I think you have to watch the unemployment situation if this slowdown of small business and travel and leisure and the like sustains, it probably will lead to higher unemployment and that's just a really big problem for the economy."

"Financials of course are getting trashed thanks to the low interest rates... If you look at it the Japanese financial sector of the stock market, it is down like 80% since 1995. It didn't rally at all after the global financial crisis or going into the global financial crisis, it just stayed very very depressed. And why was that? Because Japan had zero interest rates, and with zero interest rates banks can't make any money."

"Fiscal stimulus doesn't make any sense at all in the long term because we're already running national debt growth at over 6% of GDP which is higher than nominal GDP."

"Business activity is pretty likely to contract. I mean the anecdotal evidence is getting pretty powerful. I received multiple emails today from clients that were planning on visits to DoubleLine saying we're canceling them, and I'm sure I'm not alone in that... Small business activity is going to contract. I think it's foolhardy to think anything other than this is going to take a major hit to short-term economic growth."

"I think they (the Fed) cut another 50 points at the next meeting." But Jay Powell will not go below zero.