CVS waives co-pays for coronavirus testing, telemedicine visits

Washington State and California have already mandated no cost-sharing on coronavirus testing and doctor visits, and CVS is going a step further, offering this nationwide for Aetna members, as well as zero co-pay for telemedicine visits for any reason.

It's probably a pretty good business decision, particularly in an election year, and also not a bad way to advertise the telemedicine business.

There will no doubt be pressure on other insurers to do the same. Cigna, for example, announced its copay waiver for its members yesterday.

