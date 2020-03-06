Portman Ridge Q4 net investment income falls 4.3% vs. Q3

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Q4 net investment income of $2.15M, or 6 cents per share, matches the average of two analyst estimates and compares with $2.24M, or 6 cents per share, in Q3.

Total interest and related portfolio income of $6.71M falls short of the $6.78M average estimate of two analysts and declined from $7.08M in Q3.

Net asset value per share of $3.40 at end of 2019 fell from $4.23 at the beginning of the year.

Q4 net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $3.52M vs. a decrease of $4.25M in Q3.

For the year, Portman posts net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $12.5M vs. a decrease of $9.57M in 2018.

Conference call on March 9 at 5:30 PM ET.

