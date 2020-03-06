Investors continue to dump stocks; Treasury yields hit fresh lows

Stocks extend yesterday's rout, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield tumbled below 0.7% for the first time ever.

The S&P 500 ( -3.3% ) starts off near its session low from Monday, with the Dow -2.9% and Nasdaq -3.1% , after all three indexes retreated more than 3% yesterday.

The sharply lower start comes ahead of another weekend which likely will feature reports of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Virtually ignored was a strong jobs report that showed the U.S. economy adding a greater than expected 273K jobs in February and the unemployment rate falling back to 3.5%

The breathtaking surge in U.S. Treasury prices continues, with the 10-year yield down another 23 bps to 0.69%, down 42 bps for the week.

The futures market remains certain that the Fed funds rate range will be reduced by 50 bps by the end of the March FOMC meeting.

European markets post even worse losses than the U.S., with France's CAC -4.3% , U.K.'s FTSE -3.9% and Germany's DAX -3.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2.7% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng -2.3% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.2% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors are down at least 2% so far with financials ( -3.4% ) and energy ( -3.3% ) again displaying relative weakness amid concerns about slowing growth.

U.S. WTI crude oil -3.9% at $44.11/bbl, as it looks like Russia will not go along with OPEC's proposed additional production cuts.

Real estate ( -2.5% ) and health care ( -2.3% ) trade a bit ahead of the broader market while the information technology sector ( -2.5% ) also outperforms slightly.

Still ahead: January wholesale inventories