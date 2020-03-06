Citi sees Buy in Trivago in 'unattractive' market

Trivago (TRVG -4.5% ) is getting some positivity in a travel sector challenged by coronavirus anxiety, with an initiation at Buy by Citi.

That's despite the fact that travel's "meta search market is unattractive," Jason Bazinet says.

In the case of Trivago, though, there's room for Expedia (EXPE, also Buy-rated) to acquire the 40% of Trivago it doesn't own. He's set a price target of $2.15, which now implies 29% upside.