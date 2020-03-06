Crude oil craters as OPEC+ talks on verge of collapse

Crude oil futures (USO -7.3% ) extend losses, falling as much as 6.5% with OPEC+ talks said to be on the verge of collapse; April WTI -5.7% to $43.27/bbl, May Brent -5.6% to $47.18/bbl.

Russia reportedly rejected OPEC's recommended extra production cuts, saying it does not see deeper cuts as the solution to the current problems.

Brent crude could fall to $40/bbl or lower if Russia maintains its "tough stance," Commerzbank analysts say.

The Energy Select SPDR (XLE -3.9% ).

The S&P 500 energy sector plunges as much as 4.8% to its lowest since March 2009; big decliners include Occidental (OXY -10.8% ), Diamondback (FANG -8.5% ), Devon (DVN -8.5% ), Schlumberger (SLB -7% ), Helmerich & Payne (HP -8.2% ) and Halliburton (HAL -7.5% ).

