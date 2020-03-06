Three AngloGold miners dead after rockfall at Mponeng mine

AngloGold Ashanti (AU +0.2% ) says it found the bodies of three miners after an earthquake caused an underground rockfall at its Mponeng gold mine in South Africa.

The company says it has suspended mining at Mponeng, which produced 244K oz. of gold in 2019, maintaining only essential services.

Four others miners were rescued from the area with non-life threatening injuries.

AngloGold says a "large fall of ground" occurred shortly after noon on Thursday in an area ~3.5 km below the surface at Mponeng, the world's deepest operating mine.