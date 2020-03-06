White House looking at 'targeted' economic measures in response to virus

Economic growth is likely to slow in Q2, perhaps Q3 as well, due to the coronavirus, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Bloomberg Television.

If cash injections are needed, they would be "temporary and targeted." The Trump administration is looking at measures that will provide the "most good in a short period of time," he said.

The Fed may have more to do, he said during the interview. Earlier, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the U.S. central bank is willing to act again if needed to support the country's 11-year economic expansion.

The three U.S. stock averages have pared earlier losses, with the Nasdaq now down 1.9% vs. its 3.4% slide soon after the market opened; S&P 500 falls 2.2% vs. -3.6% earlier; Dow -1.8% vs. -3.4% earlier.

Small businesses and airlines might need help, Kudlow said. Also, the administration wants to help people who may lose pay because of disruptions caused by the outbreak.

The White House would prefer to act through executive orders, he said, though it may go to Congress for more stimulus.

Kudlow leans against payroll tax cuts.

And changing tariff policy on Chinese goods due to the effect of the coronavirus isn't on the table at this time, Kudlow said.