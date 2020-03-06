Cinemark up as MKM thinks virus worries overdone

MKM Partners is pointing to a "short-term dislocation" in shares of Cinemark (CNK +1% ) amid what it says are overdone fears around the coronavirus.

It's trimming the year's estimates slightly, but due to the tough comps the 2020 box office faces rather than the virus - which has had "no impact on domestic box office results," Eric Handler says, pointing to ongoing successes over the past few weekends.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on the stock overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. It has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.

Handler has a $32 price target, implying 37% upside.