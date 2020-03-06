Rogers claims first to 5G service on new smartphone

Rogers Communications (RCI -1.4% ) is claiming exclusive 5G service for its Canadian customers on the coutnry's first 5G smartphone.

Rogers Infinite customers, and business customers with unlimited plans, can access 5G service on Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G phones, the company says.

It's begun offering service in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, and promises 20 more markets in 2020. A second phase of its rollout will add 600 MHz spectrum to a network that is leaning on 2.5 GHz airwaves for now.