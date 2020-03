Down well over 3% at their worst point, the major U.S. averages are now all off about 1.7% at 10:45 ET. There's even a bit of green showing up - in the lodging, travel, and gaming sectors, of all places.

Money manager Mike Newton notes that 29 of the 30 stocks in the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) now yield more than the current 10-year U.S. Treasury yield of 0.75%. Only Visa (yield of 0.64%) yields less. The highest yielder is Exxon at a whopping 7.3%.