Energy Recovery up 7% post Q4 results

Energy Recovery (ERII +7.4% ) reported 10.1% Y/Y increase in its Q4 revenue to $19.5M; and product gross margin of 71.5% down 300 bps .

Q4 Gross margin declined by 292 bps to 76.9%; and operating margin declined by 321 bps to 53.2%.

Water segment total product revenue $15.8M (+14% Y/Y), reflecting higher MPD shipments.

Oil & Gas segment total revenue $3.7M (-3% Y/Y), reflecting no product revenue recognized for the Oil & Gas segment in Q4.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $5.27M, compared to $7.57M a year ago.

Company mentions that their near-term priorities remain water business growth and VorTeq commercialization.

